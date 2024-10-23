 Skip navigation
Puka Nacua questionable; Cooper Kupp has no injury designation

  
Published October 23, 2024 04:37 PM

Receiver Cooper Kupp is set to return Thursday night when the Rams play the Vikings. He was a full participant in practice all week.

Kupp has missed the past four games with an ankle injury.

The question is: Will this be Kupp’s final game with the team? He has been the subject of trade speculation.

The Rams’ other star receiver, Puka Nacua, is questionable to play this week. He had a knee injury through training camp and the preseason and aggravated it after only 25 snaps in Week 1.

Nacua had limited practices Tuesday and Wednesday in his return to practice.

The Rams ruled out offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom (ankle), inside linebacker Troy Reeder (hamstring) and wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder).

Nose tackle Neville Gallimore (shoulder) and defensive end Braden Fiske (back) are questionable. Both players were limited in Wednesday’s practice.