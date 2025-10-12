 Skip navigation
Puka Nacua questionable to return with foot injury

  
Published October 12, 2025 01:59 PM

The Rams have an injury concern with one of their best players.

Receiver Puka Nacua came off the field early in the second quarter and is questionable to return with a foot injury.

Nacua went down after breaking up a pass to the end zone that could have been intercepted. Nacua tried to walk off the field to the sideline but ended up going down in pain with an apparent lower left leg injury.

Nacua was helped to the sideline by trainers before heading straight to the locker room for further evaluation.

Additionally, Rams No. 2 running back Blake Corum had to exit in the second quarter and is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

The Rams and Ravens are tied 3-3 in the second quarter.