Puka Nacua ruled out for Rams-Jaguars

The Rams will not have their top offensive weapon when they play the Jaguars on Sunday in London.

Via multiple reporters, the Rams announced on Friday that receiver Puka Nacua has been ruled out for the contest.

Nacua is dealing with an ankle injury suffered during the Week 6 win over the Ravens. While it was initially reported Nacua’s status was in doubt for Week 7, McVay still termed the receiver day-to-day.

But Nacua has not been able to get on the practice field. Nacua leads the Rams with 54 catches and 616 receiving yards.

With Nacua out, the spotlight will be on veteran receiver Davante Adams. He’s caught 26 passes for 369 yards with three TDs so far this season.

McVay also noted the Rams won’t have right tackle Rob Havenstein, who has also been ruled out with an ankle injury.

The rest of Los Angeles’ roster is set to play against Jacksonville, including receiver Tutu Atwell (hamstring) and running back Blake Corum (ankle).