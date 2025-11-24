 Skip navigation
QB coach Greg Olson will call the Raiders’ offensive plays

  
Published November 24, 2025 02:45 PM

The Raiders have named their new offensive play-caller.

Head coach Pete Carroll announced on Monday that quarterbacks coach Greg Olson will take on the role for the rest of the season. The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Browns.

This will not be Olson’s first stint calling the offensive plays for the Raiders. He was the team’s offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014 and had another run in that job from 2018-2021. He’s also been a coordinator with the Lions, Rams, Buccaneers, and Jaguars at points over the last two decades.

The Raiders, who rank 31st in the league in points scored, also parted ways with senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell after Sunday’s loss and they fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon earlier this month. Carroll said on Monday that he does not anticipate making any more changes to his coaching staff.