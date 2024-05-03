 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draftquestions_240503.jpg
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
nbc_pft_najeeharrisv2_240503.jpg
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
QB Jacob Eason trying out for Packers at rookie minicamp

  
Published May 3, 2024 01:41 PM

The Packers are taking a look at a quarterback with a bit of pro experience this weekend.

Via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, Jacob Eason is participating at Green Bay’s rookie minicamp.

Eason, 26, was a Colts fourth-round pick in 2020 and served as the team’s third-string QB as a rookie. He then won the backup QB job for Indianapolis in 2021 over Sam Ehlinger out of training camp but was waived in October.

Eason has also spent time with the Seahawks, Panthers, 49ers, and Giants.

He’s appeared in two career games — both coincidentally against the Rams as an injury replacement. He has completed 5-of-10 passes for 84 yards with two interceptions.

The Packers currently have just Jordan Love and Sean Clifford on their roster at quarterback, so there could be an opportunity for Eason to stay with Green Bay as its third QB if all goes well this weekend.