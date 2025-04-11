QB Tyler Shough visited Saints Friday

The Saints got some news on Friday that may make them likelier to pick a quarterback early in this year’s draft and they also spent some time with a prospect at the position.

Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Tyler Shough had a pre-draft visit with the team.

A report on Friday said projected Saints starter Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that may require surgery. The injury reportedly threatens his availability for the 2025 season.

Shough spent multiple years at Oregon and Texas Tech before wrapping up his college time at Louisville in 2024. He’s met with several teams recently and his experience has helped raise his profile heading into this year’s draft.