QB Will Howard: Teams that pass on drafting me will regret it

After the Cardinals drafted quarterback Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick in 2018, Rosen said that “nine mistakes” were made before he was drafted and that he’d spend “the next decade or so” reminding those teams that they made a mistake.

Former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard isn’t waiting for the draft to take place to make a similar pronouncement. Howard helped Ohio State to a national title after transferring from Kansas State in 2024 and is generally viewed as a mid-round prospect for next week’s draft, but he has a different feeling about where he should go.

On ESPN’s Hey Rookie, cameras caught Howard being asked why a team should draft him. Howard discussed being overlooked by top colleges earlier in his career and said he hopes some of those schools look back with regret. He said his message to NFL teams is “draft me or you’ll regret it.”

“You know, when I get to the NFL, I don’t want you guys to miss out on me,” Howard said. “Because every single team that picks a quarterback in front of me, I’m going to make it my mission to make sure that they regret not picking me.”

Confidence is a must for NFL quarterbacks and plenty of them have been able to turn real or perceived slights into motivational material, but the Rosen comments are also a reminder of how confidence can turn into infamy. Rosen was gone from Arizona after one season and he played just 10 more games in the league, which didn’t leave too many teams other than the Cardinals feeling like they made a mistake at the top of the 2018 draft.