QBs Jalon Daniels, Mark Gronowski visit the Dolphins

The Dolphins brought in Malik Willis as a free agent last month and their new look at quarterback could also involve the addition of a rookie in next week’s draft.

A pair of possibilities visited with the team on Tuesday. Jordan Reid of ESPN.com reports that former Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is meeting with the Dolphins while Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports former Iowa starter Mark Gronowski is in Miami as well.

Daniels also visited with the Patriots recently and is coming off of six years with the Jayhawks. He missed time with injuries over the course of that time, but started every game in his final two seasons. He threw for 4,985 yards, 36 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while running for 843 yards and 10 touchdowns the last two years.

Gronowski started 55 games at South Dakota State and won two straight FCS championship game MVP awards before transferring to Iowa last year. He completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,741 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions and added even more points to the offense by running for 16 touchdowns as a Hawkeye.