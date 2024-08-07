 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quandre Diggs: People think you get to 30 and can’t play, I do everything you need

  
Published August 7, 2024 01:18 PM

Quandre Diggs had a longer stay on the free agent market than he might have liked, but the veteran safety has found a home with the Titans.

Diggs touched on that extended run of unemployment after being released by the Seahawks in early March during a Wednesday press conference from Tennessee. Diggs suggested that his age impacted the level of interest in his services before saying that he feels no drop in his capabilities as he heads into his 11th NFL season.

“There’s no ‘stage’ of my career,” Diggs said, via the team’s website. “I’m 31 — people act like you get to 30 and you can’t play dead. I play well. I do all the things that you need me to do. I go get the football, I have been very consistent in that, top 10, top 5, in the last however many years. I go get the football. I want to be physical, and I want to tackle. I want to do those things, but I also want to help guys learn the game. I am very cerebral with what I do. I take this seriously. This is my job, and when I am dialed in, and when I’m ready to go, it’s go time.”

The Titans also signed Diggs’s Seattle teammate Jamal Adams this offseason and they’re hoping that the seasoned pair will help make for a thornier defense than the one they were able to put on the field last year.