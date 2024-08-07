Quandre Diggs: People think you get to 30 and can’t play, I do everything you need

Quandre Diggs had a longer stay on the free agent market than he might have liked, but the veteran safety has found a home with the Titans.

Diggs touched on that extended run of unemployment after being released by the Seahawks in early March during a Wednesday press conference from Tennessee. Diggs suggested that his age impacted the level of interest in his services before saying that he feels no drop in his capabilities as he heads into his 11th NFL season.

“There’s no ‘stage’ of my career,” Diggs said, via the team’s website. “I’m 31 — people act like you get to 30 and you can’t play dead. I play well. I do all the things that you need me to do. I go get the football, I have been very consistent in that, top 10, top 5, in the last however many years. I go get the football. I want to be physical, and I want to tackle. I want to do those things, but I also want to help guys learn the game. I am very cerebral with what I do. I take this seriously. This is my job, and when I am dialed in, and when I’m ready to go, it’s go time.”

The Titans also signed Diggs’s Seattle teammate Jamal Adams this offseason and they’re hoping that the seasoned pair will help make for a thornier defense than the one they were able to put on the field last year.