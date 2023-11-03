Quay Walker, Rudy Ford are questionable for Packers

The Packers added free safety Rudy Ford (calf) to the injury report Thursday. Inside linebacker Quay Walker (groin) joined Ford on the report Friday.

Neither player practiced Friday, and both are listed as questionable.

Walker leads the Packers in tackles and tackles for loss. He ranks third in passes defensed. Ford is second in tackles, first in interceptions and second in pass defensed.

The Packers already are without starting safety Darnell Savage, who is on injured reserve with a calf injury.

Rookie Anthony Johnson is expected to start opposite veteran Jonathan Owens if Ford can’t go. Johnson was inactive the first five games before playing four defensive snaps the past two games.

“Yeah, it doesn’t matter if he’s ready or not,” LaFleur said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “It’s next man up. We’ll see. We’ve got some options there.”

Third-year linebacker Isaiah McDuffie is Walker’s backup.