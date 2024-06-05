 Skip navigation
Quentin Johnston “far more ready” than he was in rookie season

  
Published June 5, 2024 03:59 PM

Quentin Johnston’s rookie season wasn’t as productive as the Chargers would have hoped and they’d be in much better shape if that changes this year.

The departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have left big openings at the top of the wide receiver depth chart for Los Angeles and General Manager Joe Hortiz said earlier this year that he’s looking for Johnston to “make the jump.” Johnston said this week that “having a full year under my belt” has him feeling better prepared to give Hortiz and the Chargers what they’re looking for from the first-round pick.

“Going into this year, I can confidently say that I’m far more ready for it this season. More confident. I feel like part of that was just with the first-year jitters still kind of feeling my way around everything. This year, I’m more confident.”

Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh weren’t with the Chargers when they made the call to pick Johnston, but they’ll be more than happy to benefit from his presence if things break the right way this fall.