Quentin Johnston is expected to play Saturday vs. Texans

Coming off the best game of his young career, Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston should be available for Saturday’s postseason opener.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Johnston is good to go and is expected to play against the Texans in the wild card round.

Johnston is listed as questionable with a thigh injury and an illness. He was listed as limited on Tuesday and Thursday and didn’t participate on Wednesday.

Last weekend, Johnston caught 13 passes on 14 targets for 186 yards in the Chargers’ 34-20 victory over the Raiders to secure the AFC’s No. 5 seed.

In 15 games this season, Johnston caught 55 passes for 711 yards with eight touchdowns.