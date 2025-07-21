 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quentin Johnston on Mike Williams retirement: Fill in the blanks and keep moving

  
Published July 21, 2025 08:49 AM

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston took a step in the right direction after a quiet rookie season in 2023 and the team’s need for continued growth became more acute last week.

Johnston expected to be part of a receiving corps that also included Mike Williams this season, but Williams chose to retire as the team was reporting to training camp. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman expressed confidence in the overall group while saying that Williams is “not easily replaceable” and Johnston said that the receivers’ view is that they can handle what’s being asked of them.

“At this point, just treating it like the next man up,” Johnston said, via Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times. “Him leaving was unexpected, but at the same time, we just gotta fill in the blank and keep moving.”

Williams was coming off a poor 2024 season, so it was no sure thing that he was going to recapture his form from his first stint with the Chargers. Continued improvement from Johnston and a strong debut from second-round pick Tre Harris would leave the team in good shape alongside Ladd McConkey come September.