Quentin Johnston on Mike Williams retirement: Fill in the blanks and keep moving

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston took a step in the right direction after a quiet rookie season in 2023 and the team’s need for continued growth became more acute last week.

Johnston expected to be part of a receiving corps that also included Mike Williams this season, but Williams chose to retire as the team was reporting to training camp. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman expressed confidence in the overall group while saying that Williams is “not easily replaceable” and Johnston said that the receivers’ view is that they can handle what’s being asked of them.

“At this point, just treating it like the next man up,” Johnston said, via Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times. “Him leaving was unexpected, but at the same time, we just gotta fill in the blank and keep moving.”

Williams was coming off a poor 2024 season, so it was no sure thing that he was going to recapture his form from his first stint with the Chargers. Continued improvement from Johnston and a strong debut from second-round pick Tre Harris would leave the team in good shape alongside Ladd McConkey come September.