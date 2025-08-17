Quentin Johnston was transported to local hospital as a precaution

Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons after suffering a concussion during Saturday’s preseason matchup with the Rams, head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the game.

With the Chargers’ starters playing, Johnston exited the contest after the third play of the game when his head bounced off the turf after taking a big hit on an incomplete pass.

“The way it looked there at the time, it could’ve been a lot worse,” Harbaugh said, via Khris Rhim of ESPN.

Harbaugh noted Johnston was talking and remembered the play.

Johnston was reportedly moving his hands, arms, and legs while being treated on the field and stood up on his own before walking to the cart that took him off the field.

A first-round pick in 2023, Johnston has played 32 games with 21 starts in his career. He’s recorded 93 catches for 1,142 yards with 10 touchdowns.