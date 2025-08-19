Quenton Nelson on another QB switch: I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t frustrating

Quenton Nelson was selected at No. 6 overall in the 2018 draft.

A Pro Bowler in each of his seven seasons, Nelson played in front of Andrew Luck as a rookie.

But since then, he’s seen 10 different starting quarterbacks come and go. Now, Daniel Jones is set to be No. 11 since Luck’s retirement after Indianapolis named him QB1 for the 2025 season over Anthony Richardson on Tuesday.

Nelson admitted to reporters after the announcement that it has been frustrating that the Colts have had to keep changing quarterbacks throughout his career.

“I would say so. I think I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t [frustrating],” Nelson said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “You look around the league and see just the consistency of having a Patrick Mahomes or a quarterback behind you that’s been the franchise player for years and years and years, and getting to build that chemistry with that quarterback year after year is something that there is an advantage to when it comes to O-line play.

“So, to answer your question, yeah.”

Nelson, who has missed just four games in his career and has played in every contest since 2022, noted that he’s gotten used to the changes. He’s not making more of it than what it is.

“Since we signed Daniel, we knew that this was going to be a big decision for Shane [Steichen] and the front office to make,” Nelson said. “And nothing really changes for us. We’re still going to come to work, do our jobs, still support both guys. But it’s nothing completely new to us.”

We’ll see how Jones performs once the games start, as Richardson will still be a snap away from getting back on the field to play for Indianapolis.