Quenton Nelson questionable, Zack Moss set to play for Colts

There’s good news and potentially bad news on the Colts’ final injury report of the week.

The good news is that running back Zack Moss is set to make his 2023 debut. Moss broke his arm early in camp and was ruled out last weekend, but he was a full participant in all of this week’s practices and he has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

News about left guard Quenton Nelson isn’t quite as positive. Nelson is listed as questionable due to a toe injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He was able to return as a limited participant on Friday, however.

Tight end Drew Ogletree (concussion) is also listed as questionable.