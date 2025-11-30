 Skip navigation
Questionable PI call helps Texans to 20-13 lead

  
Published November 30, 2025 03:26 PM

The Colts benefited from a questionable pass interference call against the Texans on their game-tying touchdown drive. The Texans, though, got one back on the ensuing drive.

On third-and-15 from the Indianapolis 25, the play clock reached zero before the snap. Officials did not throw a flag, and C.J. Stroud threw a pass at Xavier Hutchinson, who was on the ground. Officials threw a flag on Kenny Moore for an 8-yard defensive pass interference penalty.

Replays showed Moore did not interfere with Hutchinson.

Four plays later, Nico Collins was in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

It appeared Ka’imi Fairbairn’s extra point was wide left, but officials called it good. Houston leads 20-13 early in the fourth quarter.

Stroud is 20-of-33 for 233 yards and an interception.