Quez Watkins agrees to terms with Steelers

After four seasons with the Eagles, wide receiver Quez Watkins is headed to the other side of Pennsylvania for the 2024 season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Watkins has agreed to terms on a contract with the Steelers. The Steelers had been planning on meeting with Mike Williams last week, but he agreed to sign with the Jets before making it to that visit.

Watkins missed a chunk of last season with a hamstring injury and caught 15 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in nine regular season games. He had three catches in the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Buccaneers.

The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers earlier this month, so Watkins will join George Pickens, Calvin Austin and the newly signed Van Jefferson in the receiving corps in Pittsburgh.