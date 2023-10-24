Quincy Avery defends Deshaun Watson against criticism from Brady Quinn

Former Browns quarterback Brady Quinn has gone after current Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. And Watson’s private quarterbacks coach has gone after Quinn.

Quinn said this about Watson on his Fox Sports Radio show: “Everyone with a medical opinion has cleared Deshaun Watson. The situation is almost similar to a kid getting a $230 million trust fund. You ask them to get a job and they have no incentive to do it.”

Avery retweeted it with this: “Brady, I’m a be real. You don’t know what the fuck you are talking bout, and sit behind a microphone gossiping like a little high school chick.”

Eventually, Quinn ended the conversation with a low-hanging reference to Watson’s well-chronicled off-field issues.

Quinn’s comments are harsh, to be sure. Without knowing Watson’s precise health condition, it’s impossible to know whether Quinn has a leg to stand on. Given the enhanced focus on player health and safety, commenting on a player’s willingness to play through injury is always a risky proposition.

On the other hand, Avery has an obvious bias for Watson. If anyone will be defending him, it will be people from Watson’s camp. People Watson pays to help him be the best quarterback he can be.

There can be no doubting Watson’s past toughness. He has played with a torn ACL. He took a bus back and forth from Houston to Jacksonville when he had a rib/lung injury that kept him from flying.

That said, he decided in early 2021 that he didn’t want to play for the Texans. Is it possible that something has happened to cause him to not want to play for the Browns? Given what happened with the Texans, it’s impossible to rule out the possibility that Watson has soured on the Browns.

That doesn’t mean it has happened. It only means it is impossible to rule it out.