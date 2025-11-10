Quincy Williams: I reminded the Jets who I really am

The Jets took linebacker Quincy Williams out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Browns, but that change may not turn out to be a lasting one.

Williams wound up playing 71 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in a 27-20 win and he posted seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack to help propel the team to victory. After the win, Williams said he “reminded the Jets organization who I really am” and shared that his “mindset was ‘they’re going to say my name as many times as they can’” over the course of the game.

Williams also found a moment to pay tribute to his brother Quinnen, who was traded to the Cowboys earlier in the week. Williams commemorated his sack of Dillon Gabriel by borrowing his brother’s post-sack celebration.

“It wasn’t planned,” Williams said, via SNY. “When I got the sack the first thing that came to my mind was ‘dang, I want to celebrate with my brother.’”

If the Jets hoped to spark Williams by demoting him during the week, their plan worked out perfectly and we’ll find out on Thursday night if they change courses against the Patriots.