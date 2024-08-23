Quincy Williams wants to “leave no doubt” that he’s the best linebacker in the league

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams is coming off a breakout season.

Williams was voted a first-team All-Pro after recording 139 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, 10 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in his third season with the team. That performance lifted Williams’s profile to a new high and he made it clear on Thursday that he wants to cement his place in the upper echelon of the league this time around.

“My biggest thing this year is ‘Leave no doubt,’” Williams said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “For me to leave no doubt that no one feels like I’m not the best linebacker, I have to get better every single day.”

Much of the focus on the Jets this offseason has been on Aaron Rodgers’s return from a torn Achilles, which makes sense given how much the offense struggled last season. Any improvement on that side of the ball will need to be matched with the same kind of defensive performance that they had last year for the team to succeed and Williams will be front and center in that effort.