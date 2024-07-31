 Skip navigation
Quinn Bailey exits practice in an ambulance with right leg injury

  
Published July 31, 2024 01:34 PM

The Broncos have had a serious injury occur at Wednesday’s practice.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, backup offensive lineman Quinn Bailey exited practice in an ambulance after going down with a right leg injury during a 9-on-7 run drill.

Practice was paused as Bailey’s right leg was immediately placed in an air cast. He was placed on a cart and then loaded into the ambulance, presumably transported to a local hospital.

Bailey, 28, has been with the Broncos since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has appeared in 31 games with two starts, including all 17 contests with one start in 2023. He was on the field for seven percent of offensive snaps and 15 percent of special teams snaps.