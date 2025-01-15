Quinn Ewers enters the NFL draft

Quinn Ewers is moving on to the next level of professional football.

Ewers has decided to forego his remaining eligibility to get paid to play college football to get paid by the NFL.

His agent, Ron Slavin, told Pete Thamel of ESPN.com that Ewers will enter the draft. Today is the deadline for all players (except those from Notre Dame and Ohio State) to declare their NFL intentions.

Ewers spent 2021 at Ohio State, with the final three seasons at Texas. He could have returned to the Longhorns or transferred. And he would have perhaps made more in college next year than he’ll make in the NFL.

But it’s not only about short-term pay. It’s about starting the three-year clock toward a second contract.

The move opens the door for Arch Manning to become the Texas starter in 2025.

And now the process will commence in earnest to determine where and when Ewers will be drafted.