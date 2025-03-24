 Skip navigation
Quinn Ewers set to visit Colts, Raiders, Cowboys

  
Published March 24, 2025 12:31 PM

Quarterback Quinn Ewers is set to work out at Texas’s Pro Day on Tuesday and he has a few visits lined up after he goes through drills in Austin.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Ewers is set to visit with the Colts, Raiders, and Cowboys. His visits with the Colts and Raiders would count as their 30 pre-draft visits while Ewers qualifies as a local prospect exempt from that cap with the Cowboys.

Breer reports that Ewers is also expected to meet with the Raiders and Jets ahead of his workout and that he’ll have dinner with the Saints on Monday night.

The Raiders traded for Geno Smith, but may have eyes on taking a rookie to develop behind him. The Colts signed Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson and the Cowboys have hinted they will draft a quarterback with Dak Prescott’s backups Cooper Rush and Trey Lance moving on this offseason.