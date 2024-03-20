Quinn Ewers, though not eligible for the 2024 draft, will throw at Texas Pro Day

It’s Pro Day season, and one player who’s a season away from the pros will be getting in on the action.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will throw at the school’s Pro Day workout.

Ewers enters his third college season in 2023. He played at Ohio State in 2021 before transferring to Texas. He threw for 3,479 yards in 12 games last year.

He’s expected to be one of the top quarterback prospects in 2025. He has another year of college football to play. He’s nevertheless showing up and throwing to his draft-eligible teammates on Wednesday.

Ewers is the first player who received a seven-figure NIL deal. He could have plenty of money in the bank by next year, which will give him plenty of leverage and power if/when a team he doesn’t want to play for is thinking about picking him.