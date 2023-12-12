Quinn Meinerz listed as full participant in Broncos practice

Broncos left guard Quinn Meinerz stayed in a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday night after experiencing an irregular heartbeat during the team’s win over the Chargers, but he was released on Monday and it doesn’t look like he’ll be at risk of missing this Saturday’s game against the Lions.

Meinerz was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday’s injury report. That report was an estimation because the Broncos did not hold an actual practice, but it’s a sign that Meinerz is on track to play in Week 15.

Running back Samaje Perine (knee) is also listed as a full participant.

Linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee) and safety P.J. Locke (neck) were listed as missing practice. Linebacker Jonathon Cooper (ankle) was estimated as a limited participant.