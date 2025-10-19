Quinshon Judkins has two TDs, Browns lead Dolphins 17-6 at halftime

It’s been a sloppy and wet contest between the Dolphins and Browns in Northeast Ohio, with Cleveland holding a 17-6 lead over Miami at halftime.

Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has rushed for a pair of touchdowns as Cleveland controlled the ball for much of the first half. He finished the first two quarters with 75 yards on 18 carries.

Judkins’ first touchdown came on a 46-yard run early in the second half. The Dolphins then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, allowing the Browns to build their lead with Judkins’ second touchdown of the day — this one from 3 yards.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is 5-of-7 for 55 yards. He’s also rushed three times for 13 yards.

Andre Szmyt hit a 30-yard field goal to open the scoring for the Browns. Riley Patterson connected on field goals of 33 and 26 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa is 5-of-12 for 37 yards. He’s also had some trouble fielding snaps, credited for three fumbles in the first half.

De’Von Achane has been a bright spot, rushing for 80 yards on seven carries.

The Dolphins have six first downs and are 1-of-6 on third down. Cleveland has 11 and is 2-of-5 on third down.

Miami will receive the second-half kickoff.

