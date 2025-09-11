Quinshon Judkins is a full participant at Browns practice

Running back Quinshon Judkins was back at Browns practice for the first time since minicamp on Thursday.

Judkins missed all of training camp and the preseason while waiting to sign with the Browns in the wake of his domestic violence arrest in July. Those charges were dropped last month and Judkins signed with the Browns a few days ago.

Judkins did not practice Wednesday because he was meeting with the NFL about his arrest. He was listed as a full participant Thursday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said they will determine his availability after the practice week.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (eye, elbow), defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. (knee), left tackle Dawand Jones (knee), and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder, ankle) were all limited participants. Guard Joel Bitonio (rest) moved up to full participation.