 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quinshon Judkins is a full participant at Browns practice

  
Published September 11, 2025 04:51 PM

Running back Quinshon Judkins was back at Browns practice for the first time since minicamp on Thursday.

Judkins missed all of training camp and the preseason while waiting to sign with the Browns in the wake of his domestic violence arrest in July. Those charges were dropped last month and Judkins signed with the Browns a few days ago.

Judkins did not practice Wednesday because he was meeting with the NFL about his arrest. He was listed as a full participant Thursday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said they will determine his availability after the practice week.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (eye, elbow), defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. (knee), left tackle Dawand Jones (knee), and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder, ankle) were all limited participants. Guard Joel Bitonio (rest) moved up to full participation.