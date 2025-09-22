Quinshon Judkins shines in first NFL start

Sixteen days ago, he wasn’t even on the team. On Sunday, rookie running back Quinshon Judkins made a major contribution to the Browns’ first win of the season.

In his first start, Judkins participated in 36 snaps. He had 19 touches. His 18 rushing attempts generated 94 yards, including Cleveland’s only touchdown of the day.

Judkins signed his four-year rookie deal on September 6, the day before the first game of the regular season.

He had 61 yards on only 10 carries in his Week 2 debut against the Ravens, with three receptions for 10 more yards in only 20 total plays.

He has 155 rushing yards in two games. Former Ohio State teammate TreVeyon Henderson, taken by the Patriots only two spots later, has 65 rushing yards in three games.

And look for more from Judkins in the coming games. “He’s a volume runner,” coach Kevin Stefanski said after the 13-10 stunner over the Packers. “Knew that he gets better with touches. He gets his first touchdown, which I’m excited for him, but he’s only going to get better.”

Judkins continues to be under investigation by the league, resulting from a July 2025 domestic violence accusation for which he was arrested but not charged. Depending on the outcome of the probe, Judkins could face a suspension. For now, however, he’s free and clear to keep doing what he’s been doing for the Browns.

In only two Sundays, what he’s been doing is simple — he’s been fueling the Browns’ ground game.