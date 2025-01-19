Quinyon Mitchell, Braden Fiske each downgraded to out in Eagles-Rams

The Eagles and Rams will each be without a key rookie defender for the rest of Sunday’s divisional-round matchup.

Philadelphia cornerback Quinyon Mitchell has been downgraded to out with the shoulder injury he suffered during the first half.

Los Angeles defensive end Braden Fiske has been downgraded to out with a knee injury.

Mitchell went down while hitting quarterback Matthew Stafford on a scramble.

Fiske had been in and out of the game during the first half with his knee issue.

Though the two teams traded punts to start the second half, Rams kicker Joshua Karty nailed a 34-yard field goal to tie the game 13-13 with 7:37 left in the third quarter.