PFTPMJohnsonBears.jpg
Bears reportedly finalizing hire of Johnson as HC
nbc_pft_eaglesramsv2_250120.jpg
How Eagles, Barkley overpowered Rams in win
nbc_pft_commandsvlions_250120.jpg
Inside Commanders 'shocking' upset win vs. Lions

Quinyon Mitchell, Braden Fiske each downgraded to out in Eagles-Rams

  
Published January 19, 2025 04:52 PM

The Eagles and Rams will each be without a key rookie defender for the rest of Sunday’s divisional-round matchup.

Philadelphia cornerback Quinyon Mitchell has been downgraded to out with the shoulder injury he suffered during the first half.

Los Angeles defensive end Braden Fiske has been downgraded to out with a knee injury.

Mitchell went down while hitting quarterback Matthew Stafford on a scramble.

Fiske had been in and out of the game during the first half with his knee issue.

Though the two teams traded punts to start the second half, Rams kicker Joshua Karty nailed a 34-yard field goal to tie the game 13-13 with 7:37 left in the third quarter.