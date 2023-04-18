 Skip navigation
Rachaad White: I wouldn't say I'm RB1 yet, but I expect to be a stud

  
Published April 18, 2023 05:38 AM
Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said recently that he feels good about the makeup of the team’s running back group and that he thinks Rachaad White is “going to be a stud ” in his second NFL season.

Licht’s comments made their way to White, who is joined by Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Chase Edmonds on the depth chart. White said on Monday that he “wouldn’t say I’m ‘RB1' yet,” but that he is aiming for that role and that he shares Licht’s vision of what kind of back he can be this year.

“For me, I’m blessed that Mr. Licht feels that way about me, honestly,” White said. “I expect myself to be a stud. That’s just kind of who I am. I put that kind of pressure and expectation on myself, especially with the journey I had to take. That feels good, like I said — Mr. Licht, everybody upstairs believes in me. It’s just up to me. I’ve got a great opportunity ahead of me, as well as the team, so it’s up to me to do what I do.”

Licht did not rule out adding a back to the group in the draft, but opting for other positions would be another big vote of confidence for what White can bring to the table.