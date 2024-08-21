Raekwon Davis “so grateful” Colts medical team caught his high blood pressure

When the Colts put defensive tackle Raekwon Davis on the non-football illness list at the start of training camp, there was no word on the specific issue that was keeping him off of the practice field.

Davis was cleared to get back to work on Monday and he shared some details about what sidelined him while speaking to reporters on Tuesday. He said he is “so grateful” to the Colts medical team for flagging his high blood pressure during his physical ahead of camp and working with him to control the issue in a way that allowed him to return to action this week.

“We’ve been saying so much with high blood pressure, with heart attacks and things like that,” Davis said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “It’s a great thing they caught that.”

Davis will get the next couple of weeks to work himself back into the mix with DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart on the interior of the defensive line in Indianapolis.