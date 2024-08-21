 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raekwon Davis “so grateful” Colts medical team caught his high blood pressure

  
Published August 21, 2024 07:28 AM

When the Colts put defensive tackle Raekwon Davis on the non-football illness list at the start of training camp, there was no word on the specific issue that was keeping him off of the practice field.

Davis was cleared to get back to work on Monday and he shared some details about what sidelined him while speaking to reporters on Tuesday. He said he is “so grateful” to the Colts medical team for flagging his high blood pressure during his physical ahead of camp and working with him to control the issue in a way that allowed him to return to action this week.

“We’ve been saying so much with high blood pressure, with heart attacks and things like that,” Davis said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “It’s a great thing they caught that.”

Davis will get the next couple of weeks to work himself back into the mix with DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart on the interior of the defensive line in Indianapolis.