Raheem Morris: All the confidence in the world in Younghoe Koo

The Falcons slumped to a 20-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday afternoon and kicker Younghoe Koo’s performance played a big role in the loss.

Koo missed a field goal in the first quarter and had one blocked in the second quarter before getting another chance with 6:43 left in the game. Koo missed that one as well and the Falcons lost despite picking up more than 100 yards more than their divisional rivals.

Koo is now 17-of-24 on field goals this season, but head coach Raheem Morris said that the team isn’t going to consider making a change.

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world in Younghoe,” Morris said. “He’s one of the best kickers in this game. He’s done it for a long time. He had an off day. It happens a bunch of times. Like, shooters shoot. We went out there and took a shot today and didn’t make it.”

For his part, Koo said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com, “this game is fully on me” and said he doesn’t take it lightly that he stood in the way of the Falcons getting a win. Koo’s accountability and his history will help him weather the storm, but the Falcons can’t have it keep happening in the weeks to come.