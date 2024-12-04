Raheem Morris confident Kirk Cousins will respond well in return to Minnesota

There would be a lot of attention on how Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins plays this week regardless of the team’s opponent, but there will be even more eyeballs on him because the team will be facing the Vikings.

It is Cousins’s first trip back to Minnesota since signing with the Falcons as a free agent this offseason and his six seasons as a Viking makes for a long history with the team. Cousins is making his return after throwing four interceptions against the Chargers last Sunday, so the need for him to rebound was already a topic of conversation.

On Wednesday, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said at his press conference that he has “no qualms” about Cousins bouncing back and that the team will “address all things” as they move toward this Sunday’s game. Morris said that you “can’t pull the ostrich technique” when it comes to something that’s such a big piece of Cousins’s history and reiterated his belief in the quarterback’s ability to handle it.

“You assume it’s going to be hostile for him,” Morris said. “You assume it’s gonna be a lot worked up in his body just because of how he played last week and his ability to want to prepare and his ability to want to go out there and perform. I got so much confidence in the young man.”

Morris said that Cousins is “built for this” and we’ll find out if that’s the case on Sunday afternoon.