Raheem Morris has “no doubt” Kirk Cousins will bounce back from four INT game

Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions in the Falcons’ 17-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday afternoon and has now not thrown a touchdown pass in any of Atlanta’s last three games.

But even though the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall, head coach Raheem Morris is not contemplating a quarterback change.

“We have no issues with that, man,” Morris said postgame, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s website. “I don’t think that’s going to be an issue around here. That guy [Cousins] has carried us. That guy has gotten us to the point where we are 6-6, first place in the division, where we still have everything in front of us despite what happens today.

“It’s up to us to bounce back and find ways to win football games, and there’s no better man than [No.] 18 to go do that for us.”

Morris added he never considered inserting Penix into Sunday’s game.

The Falcons are heading to Minnesota to play the Vikings next weekend, which will certainly put a spotlight on Cousins. Morris expects Cousins to rebound against the NFC North club.

“I got no doubt in my mind he’ll bounce back and be ready to go, especially against his former team,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website.

Cousins finished Sunday’s game 24-of-39 for 245 yards with four picks. He’s now completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,052 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season. His 3.3 percent interception rate is his highest since becoming a full-time starter in 2015.