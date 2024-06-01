 Skip navigation
Raheem Morris: I love Kyle Pitts’s “personal vendetta” to get back

  
Published June 1, 2024 05:05 PM

Tight end Kyle Pitts said recently that he felt it was a blessing for the Falcons to pick up his option for the 2025 season and that he plans to “try to show them I can do something different” than he did the last couple of seasons.

Pitts dealt with hamstring and knee injuries in 2022 and he never found a groove on his way to 53 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns during the 2023 campaign. Pitts said he feels like he’s all the way back to full health and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said he’s been impressed by the drive that Pitts has shown during the team’s offseason program.

“I see a young guy that’s eager to learn, wants more, and his ‘why’ is really him — his personal vendetta to get back,” Morris said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. “And I love that about him, because you gotta have a little edge, and he’s starting to show that a little bit more every day. And the better we can get him, to get him ready to go in training camp, I think the team will be better, I think our city will be better. I think everything will be better.”

Pitts became the second rookie tight end to pick up 1,000 receiving yards in 2021 and getting back to that kind of production would be a good sign for Morris’s chances of a successful first season in Atlanta.