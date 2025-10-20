Raheem Morris: It’s embarrassing, my fault we had 10 defenders on third-and-13

Christian McCaffrey had a terrific performance in San Francisco’s Week 7 victory over Atlanta.

But on one critical play, the Falcons made things a lot easier for the 49ers’ offense.

With Atlanta’s defense needing a stop on third-and-13 with 2:46 left in the fourth quarter, McCaffrey got loose for a 17-yard reception to move the chains.

As it turns out, the Falcons had just 10 players on the field for that play.

Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed that in his postgame press conference.

“There absolutely was [10 men on the field] and it’s absolutely embarrassing,” Morris said. “And it’s my fault. I’ll get it fixed.”

How did that happen?

“It doesn’t matter,” Morris said. “It’s my fault.”

A play later, McCaffrey went into the end zone for a game-sealing 4-yard score.

McCaffrey totaled 201 yards from scrimmage on 31 touches with two touchdowns. San Francisco ended up with 23 first downs, 324 total yards, and converting 9-of-15 third downs — none more critical than the one with only 10 players on defense.