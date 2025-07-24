 Skip navigation
Raheem Morris: Kyle Pitts is cleared to practice, with modifications

  
Published July 24, 2025 05:30 PM

Falcons coach Raheem Morris says tight end Kyle Pitts is practicing in training camp — with “modifications.”

Pitts missed the entire offseason program because of an undisclosed injury, but Morris said today that Pitts has been cleared for camp. However, the Falcons will take a cautious approach to ramp Pitts up for the regular season.

“It’s not that we’ll keep him out, but we’ll take him off of some things and take some things off of their plates to make sure we get things the right way,” Morris said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

Pitts declined to discuss his injury in specifics but said he does not consider himself limited in practice. He also said he’s tuning out critics as he prepares to play out the fifth and final season of his rookie contract and, he hopes, prove that he’s capable of playing up to his immense talent.