Raheem Morris: Michael Penix Jr. said he was OK to finish, will be evaluated on Monday

  
Published October 19, 2025 11:42 PM

Toward the end of Atlanta’s loss to San Francisco on Sunday night, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took low hits on multiple plays.

The NBC broadcast also showed Penix heading into the sideline medical tent for evaluation.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told reporters that he’s not yet sure if Penix suffered an injury, though the young quarterback said he was OK.

“Obviously, we’ve got to let him go get evaluated,” Morris said in his postgame press conference. “He gave me the thumbs up on the sideline when we were asking him, so he was OK to finish. We’ll see where he is tomorrow.”

Penix ended Sunday’s game 21-of-38 for 241 yards with a touchdown and a lost fumble.

Kirk Cousins is Atlanta’s backup and would presumably start Week 8 against the Dolphins if necessary.