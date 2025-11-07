 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Raheem Morris: Sauce Gardner will affect some things we do, probably will affect Colts more

  
Published November 7, 2025 08:50 AM

The Falcons’ preparations for Week 10 got shaken up on Tuesday when their opponents made a big move ahead of the trade deadline.

The Colts traded for cornerback Sauce Gardner and he’s on track to play in Sunday’s game in Berlin after clearing the concussion protocol on Thursday. On Friday, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that he’s seen other corners make immediate impacts after joining new teams in season so he expects Gardner to “figure it out” on Sunday.

Morris also said that he thinks the change is going to have more of an impact on how the Colts defend wide receiver Drake London than it will have on how the Falcons offense operates.

“It’s definitely going to affect some things we do, but it’ll probably affect them more in how they’re going to pay more attention to Drake and things of that nature,” Morris said in a press conference.

Morris said that he also expects the absence of Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to be a factor in the game and exploiting it would be a big plus for Morris’ chances of returning to the U.S. with a win.