Raheem Morris: We’ll be “extremely cautious” with TE Kyle Pitts

  
Published June 2, 2025 12:08 PM

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was not spotted on the field when the media watched the club’s OTA practice last week, but it was reported that Pitts’ absence wasn’t over a contract dispute.

Instead, Pitts has been at the facility rehabbing a foot injury.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, head coach Raheem Morris did not get into specifics, but noted Pitts will continue to be sidelined.

“You won’t see him. He’s here. He’s been here,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “We’re going to be extremely cautious with him.”

That approach makes sense given the time of year.

Pitts should be a significant contributor for an Atlanta offense led by young quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. Last season, Pitts caught 47 passes for 602 yards with four touchdowns.