Raheem Mostert fined for illegal use of helmet on a play Taylor Rapp was penalized

  
Published November 9, 2024 04:53 PM

The NFL fined Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert for unnecessary roughness in last week’s game against the Bills.

Mostert lost $18,830 for illegal use of his helmet.

On a third-and-11 play with 5:07 left in the first quarter, Mostert caught a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa. He ran up the middlefor a 17-yard gain before lowering his head into the helmet of Bills safety Taylor Rapp. Officials threw a flag on Rapp for unnecessary roughness.

Rapp was not fined for that hit since Mostert initiated it, but Rapp was fined $11,255 for taunting in the third quarter. He was not penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for that play.

Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer was fined $11,193 for his unnecessary roughness hit on Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman. Poyer was penalized on the play. Coleman will not play this week with a wrist injury.

Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith was fined $8,874 for a horse-collar tackle.