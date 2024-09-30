 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240930.jpg
Eagles’ loss to Bucs ‘bodes poorly’ for Sirianni
nbc_pft_vikingspackers_240930.jpg
Vikings have case as NFC’s top squad after Week 4
nbc_pft_wasvsari_240930.jpg
Commanders are playing NFC East’s ‘best’ football

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240930.jpg
Eagles’ loss to Bucs ‘bodes poorly’ for Sirianni
nbc_pft_vikingspackers_240930.jpg
Vikings have case as NFC’s top squad after Week 4
nbc_pft_wasvsari_240930.jpg
Commanders are playing NFC East’s ‘best’ football

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Raheem Mostert is not expected to play Monday night

  
Published September 30, 2024 09:56 AM

It looks like Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert will miss another game.

Mostert has been out with a chest injury since the first week of the regular season, but he progressed enough to be listed as questionable to play against the Titans on Monday night. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Mostert is not expected to be active for the game, however.

De’Von Achane, Jeff Wilson, and Jaylen Wright are the other backs in Miami.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson (ribs) and wide receiver Malik Washington (quad) are the other questionable players for the Dolphins. If Thompson is in the lineup, it will be as a backup to Tyler Huntley.