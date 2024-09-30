Raheem Mostert is not expected to play Monday night

It looks like Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert will miss another game.

Mostert has been out with a chest injury since the first week of the regular season, but he progressed enough to be listed as questionable to play against the Titans on Monday night. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Mostert is not expected to be active for the game, however.

De’Von Achane, Jeff Wilson, and Jaylen Wright are the other backs in Miami.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson (ribs) and wide receiver Malik Washington (quad) are the other questionable players for the Dolphins. If Thompson is in the lineup, it will be as a backup to Tyler Huntley.