Raheem Mostert set to play; Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard questionable for Dolphins

The Dolphins have a lengthy list of questionable players for their matchup against the Chiefs this weekend. But they will at least have one of their key offensive players.

Running back Raheem Mostert has no game status and is set to play. Mostert (ankle) didn’t practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee), fullback Alec Ingold (foot), and receiver Jaylen Waddle (back) are also off the injury report and set to play.

Returning from injured reserve, offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee) is questionable after being limited for all three days of practice. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in his Friday press conference that he’s “very optimistic” that Armstead will be able to play. The Dolphins need to make a move to add him back to the 53-man roster.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) was also limited all week and is questionable. If he plays, it will be the first time the club has Howard and Ramsey available at the same time.

Receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring), cornerback Justin Bethel (foot), receiver River Cracraft (shoulder), cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles), tight end Durham Smythe (ankle), and center Connor Williams (groin) are all questionable.

Offensive lineman Rob Hunt (hamstring) and safety Brandon Jones (concussion) are out.