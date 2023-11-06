Raiders’ A.J. Cole sets NFL record by averaging 63.6 yards per punt vs. Giants

Raiders punter A.J. Cole had a game unlike any other in NFL history on Sunday against the Giants.

Cole punted five times and totaled 318 yards on those punts, an average of 63.6 yards per punt. That’s a new NFL record for gross average in one game.

The previous record of 63.0 yards was set by Andy Lee of the Panthers when he totaled 252 yards on four punts in a game against the Broncos in 2016.

Cole’s net average of 49.0 was strong, though not record breaking like his gross average. Two of Cole’s punts went for touchbacks, and the Raiders allowed 33 return yards on his other punts, so Cole was still well behind the record for highest net average in a game. That record belongs to Rohn Stark of the Colts, who had a net average of 59.5 yards on four punts against the Houston Oilers in 1992.

Cole, who has been chosen to the last two Pro Bowls, has a gross average of 52.0 yards per punt on the season.