Raiders activate Tyree Wilson off NFI list

The Raiders are getting their first-round pick on the field.

Las Vegas has activated edge rusher Tyree Wilson off the non-football injury list and he is cleared to practice, according to multiple reports.

Wilson was on the NFI list after suffering a season-ending foot injury in his final collegiate season. Still, the Raiders selected him at No. 7 overall to help boost their defense — particularly the team’s pass rush.

Wilson registered 7.0 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in 13 games for Texas Tech in 2021 before posting 7.0 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss in 10 games last season.

The Raiders are in Southern California to practice with the Rams before taking on the club in a preseason game on Saturday night.