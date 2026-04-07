Raiders agree to re-sign TE Ian Thomas

The Raiders are bringing back one of their offensive contributors.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Las Vegas is re-signing tight end Ian Thomas to a one-year deal.

Thomas, 29, appeared in 15 games with 10 starts for Las Vegas last season. He caught 13 passes for 114 yards while on the field for 36 percent of offensive snaps and 26 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Thomas played his first seven seasons for the Panthers. He has appeared in 114 career games, catching 132 passes for 1,176 yards with four touchdowns.