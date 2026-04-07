 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

luck_new.jpg
Luck refutes claim about retirement decision
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260407.jpg
Are Browns setting up for a Garrett trade?
nbc_pft_bucsfuture_260407.jpg
Will Baker and Buccaneers bounce back in 2026?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

luck_new.jpg
Luck refutes claim about retirement decision
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260407.jpg
Are Browns setting up for a Garrett trade?
nbc_pft_bucsfuture_260407.jpg
Will Baker and Buccaneers bounce back in 2026?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders agree to re-sign TE Ian Thomas

  
Published April 7, 2026 01:28 PM

The Raiders are bringing back one of their offensive contributors.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Las Vegas is re-signing tight end Ian Thomas to a one-year deal.

Thomas, 29, appeared in 15 games with 10 starts for Las Vegas last season. He caught 13 passes for 114 yards while on the field for 36 percent of offensive snaps and 26 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Thomas played his first seven seasons for the Panthers. He has appeared in 114 career games, catching 132 passes for 1,176 yards with four touchdowns.