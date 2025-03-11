 Skip navigation
Raiders agree to terms with Lonnie Johnson

  
Published March 10, 2025 10:05 PM

The Raiders have agreed to terms with free agent defensive back Lonnie Johnson, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports. He adds depth in the secondary and is a core special teams player.

The Raiders lost cornerback Nate Hobbs to the Packers earlier in the day.

Johnson spent last season with the Panthers, where he played 15 games with one start. He saw action on 13 defensive snaps and 339 on special teams.

Johnson made seven tackles last season.

The Texans drafted Johnson in the second round in 2019, and he appeared in 44 games with 19 starts in his three seasons with the team. He then went to Tennessee for one year, New Orleans for one year and Carolina for one year.

In his career, Johnson has recorded 199 tackles, four interceptions and 155 passes defensed.