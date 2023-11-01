Raiders announce Antonio Pierce as interim head coach, Champ Kelly as interim GM

The Raiders named Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and Champ Kelly as interim General Manager shortly after firing Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler.

Pierce becomes head coach after spending this season and last season on McDaniels’ staff as linebackers coach. He has previously been an associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Arizona State under Herm Edwards, and he had a nine-year career as an NFL linebacker.

Kelly is in his second season as assistant general manager of the Raiders and previously spent seven years with the Bears and eight with the Broncos. There’s not a lot for a GM to do between the trade deadline and the end of the regular season, but for the next two months the job is Kelly’s.

The Raiders said in their announcement that they will have a comprehensive search for a head coach and general manager once the season is complete.