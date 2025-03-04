 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick, North Carolina won’t appear on Hard Knocks

  
March 4, 2025

Bill Belichick won’t be making his Hard Knocks debut this year.

Word last week was that the second offseason edition of the HBO show created by NFL Films would feature Belichick and the University of North Carolina football team. PFT reported over the weekend that some NFL owners didn’t appreciate a league-owned platform featuring Belichick and we learned on Tuesday that the conversations between producers and the school never made it to the finish line.

“NFL Films had discussions with Coach Belichick and UNC about appearing on Hard Knocks this offseason but couldn’t reach an agreement,” an NFL Media spokesperson told CBS Sports.

The initial report about North Carolina’s participation said that the school was in talks to do the show because no NFL team was willing to welcome the NFL Films cameras into their offseason meetings. Given that reticence and the fact that the new league year is about to begin, it seems unlikely that there will wind up being an offseason Hard Knocks this year.